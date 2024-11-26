Previous
Where are the Pixies? by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1258

Where are the Pixies?

Toadstools in the parkette across the street. No takers today with the cold wind blowing.
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
344% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Cute title! Nicely photographed toadstools!
November 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact