Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1261
A Window of Sunshine
The golden leaves of a beech tree catching a small window of sunshine. (Despite this autumn capture, we had winter temperatures today: minus 7 C (19 F) with the wind chill! Brrr!)
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1261
photos
61
followers
27
following
345% complete
View this month »
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
29th November 2024 5:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
leaves
,
trees
,
colours
,
autumn
,
beech
Peter
ace
Beautifully captured autumnal colours Heather:)
November 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close