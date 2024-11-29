Previous
A Window of Sunshine by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1261

A Window of Sunshine

The golden leaves of a beech tree catching a small window of sunshine. (Despite this autumn capture, we had winter temperatures today: minus 7 C (19 F) with the wind chill! Brrr!)
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Peter ace
Beautifully captured autumnal colours Heather:)
November 29th, 2024  
