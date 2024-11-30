Previous
Purple Beautyberry by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1262

Purple Beautyberry

Definitely a new one for me: purple beautyberry (aka early amethyst). Taken three days ago, the last time we had sun!
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
345% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact