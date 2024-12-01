Sign up
Photo 1263
Lights
Sunlit autumn leaves against the newly installed holiday lights on the evergreen- the change of seasons is upon us.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1263
photos
61
followers
27
following
346% complete
Tags
leaves
trees
colours
autumn
bokeh
Barb
ace
Lovely, Heather! Nice documentation of the changing season!
December 1st, 2024
