Previous
Lights by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1263

Lights

Sunlit autumn leaves against the newly installed holiday lights on the evergreen- the change of seasons is upon us.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
346% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Lovely, Heather! Nice documentation of the changing season!
December 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact