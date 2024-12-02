Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1264
Keep Me Warm!
Warmth in numbers for these pigeons with yesterday's blustery wind.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1264
photos
61
followers
27
following
346% complete
View this month »
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
1263
1264
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
1st December 2024 4:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
winter
,
autumn
,
pigeons
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a huddle of pigeons ( I wonder what is the collective name for them is !! ) But they had the right idead of keeping close together to keep warm !
December 2nd, 2024
Heather
ace
@beryl
That's a good question, Beryl, so I checked google: a flock or a flight or a flutter (hmm) But yes, they sure have the right idea!
December 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close