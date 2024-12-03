Previous
Sprigs of Colour by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1265

Sprigs of Colour

As winter moves in, sprigs of colour are a joy to find.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
346% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
For sure. They are there but it takes careful looking and the right light to catch them.
December 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact