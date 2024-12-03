Sign up
Previous
Photo 1265
Sprigs of Colour
As winter moves in, sprigs of colour are a joy to find.
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1265
photos
61
followers
27
following
346% complete
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
1263
1264
1265
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
3rd December 2024 4:42am
Privacy
Public
Tags
red
,
winter
,
leaves
,
colours
,
autumn
Joanne Diochon
ace
For sure. They are there but it takes careful looking and the right light to catch them.
December 3rd, 2024
