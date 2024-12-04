Sign up
Photo 1266
More to Come
Holiday lights and our first dusting of snow- no denying that winter is here now.
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
4th December 2024 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
winter
,
lights
