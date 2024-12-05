Sign up
Previous
Photo 1267
Just Chilling
A black squirrel seeming pretty relaxed before the snow flurries blow in later today and tonight.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
3
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1267
photos
59
followers
26
following
347% complete
View this month »
1260
1261
1262
1263
1264
1265
1266
1267
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
5th December 2024 5:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
winter
Corinne C
ace
Adorable picture!
December 5th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Super capture of the black squirrel fv!
December 5th, 2024
Martyn Drage
That's so cool. Very chilled
December 5th, 2024
