Previous
Embracing Winter by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1268

Embracing Winter

Skating at city hall- a great way to embrace winter.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
347% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
They seem to be having the times of their lives !
December 7th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
What fun.
December 7th, 2024  
wendy frost ace
Great capture with the girls having fun on the ice .
December 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact