Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1268
Embracing Winter
Skating at city hall- a great way to embrace winter.
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1268
photos
59
followers
26
following
347% complete
View this month »
1261
1262
1263
1264
1265
1266
1267
1268
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
6th December 2024 6:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
city
,
candid
,
skating
Beryl Lloyd
ace
They seem to be having the times of their lives !
December 7th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
What fun.
December 7th, 2024
wendy frost
ace
Great capture with the girls having fun on the ice .
December 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close