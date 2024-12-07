Previous
Walking Through on the Holidays by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1269

Walking Through on the Holidays

The walkway through St. Mikes (part of U of T), decorated for the holidays (and on a windy and wet snowy night)
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
347% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact