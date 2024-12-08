Previous
To Brighten the Day by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1270

To Brighten the Day

A white seed head and red berries to brighten the day. (Milder weather has melted the snow, and the sky is dark and overcast :(
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
