Previous
Keep it Simple by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1271

Keep it Simple

A century townhouse in the neighbourhood. I like the simplicity of their holiday decorations.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
348% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact