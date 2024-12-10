A Quiet, Gentle Surprise

A bleak day, but I made a discovery: St. Michael's Cemetery, which is known as "a quiet, gentle surprise" because it is tucked behind store fronts and condo buildings in mid-town Toronto.



The cemetery opened in 1855 to meet the need of many of the Irish immigrants who had escaped the Great Potato Famine but who died from the typhus epidemic soon after arriving.



The octagonal building at the end of the path is the winter storage vault, "used to store the bodies of the deceased during the winter until the graves could be dug again in the softened soil the following spring."



The cemetery was closed to new burials in the 1950s

