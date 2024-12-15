Previous
The Standoff by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1277

The Standoff

This squirrel and I spotted each other in the park (on a horribly grey and drizzly day). We had a lengthy standoff until the squirrel made its escape. I'm glad it made the first move :-)
15th December 2024 15th Dec 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
349% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
nice shot Heather ~ it looks like the squirrels there have different colors of fur than the squirrels around here
December 15th, 2024  
Peter ace
Well spotted and beautifully captured Heather:)
December 15th, 2024  
Heather ace
@lynnz Hi Lynn. We have *a lot of* black squirrels, but these grey ones (the Eastern Grey Squirrel) have variations in their fur colours. They can be completely grey or grey with a brown streak (like this one) or even almost completely red-brown. But many are like this one :-) P.S. What colour are your squirrels?
December 15th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted , - and a beautiful shot as he stands motionless before making his escape !
December 15th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
This one seems to have a rather red strip down his back.
December 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact