Previous
Photo 1277
The Standoff
This squirrel and I spotted each other in the park (on a horribly grey and drizzly day). We had a lengthy standoff until the squirrel made its escape. I'm glad it made the first move :-)
15th December 2024
15th Dec 24
5
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
15th December 2024 4:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
squirrel
,
winter
,
bark
,
white oak
*lynn
ace
nice shot Heather ~ it looks like the squirrels there have different colors of fur than the squirrels around here
December 15th, 2024
Peter
ace
Well spotted and beautifully captured Heather:)
December 15th, 2024
Heather
ace
@lynnz
Hi Lynn. We have *a lot of* black squirrels, but these grey ones (the Eastern Grey Squirrel) have variations in their fur colours. They can be completely grey or grey with a brown streak (like this one) or even almost completely red-brown. But many are like this one :-) P.S. What colour are your squirrels?
December 15th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted , - and a beautiful shot as he stands motionless before making his escape !
December 15th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
This one seems to have a rather red strip down his back.
December 15th, 2024
