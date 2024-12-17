Previous
A Cozy Spot by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1279

A Cozy Spot

A thicket of dogwood branches provides a cozy spot for this little sparrow (and colour for the day :-)
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
350% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw, I love the way he is looking over his shoulder at you ! Such a beautiful spot amongst the colourful dogwood to take a pause , fav
December 17th, 2024  
Barb ace
Such a lovely composition, Heather! Sweet sparrow framed by the colorful dogwood branches!
December 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact