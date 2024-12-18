Sign up
Photo 1280
Still Roses
Still roses, just transformed for the season. A bit of colour for our grey days.
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
0
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1280
photos
58
followers
26
following
350% complete
View this month »
1273
1274
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
1280
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
18th December 2024 5:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
flowers
,
roses
,
wabi-sabi
