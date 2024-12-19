Sign up
Photo 1281
Windows and Wreath
Windows and wreath- that's all that's needed.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
winter
house
windows
decorations
wreath
Lesley
ace
Just perfect!
December 20th, 2024
Barb
ace
Lovely in its simplicity! Nice symmetry, too!
December 20th, 2024
