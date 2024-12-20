Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1282
Snowy Contours
We got a little snow last night, not as much as usual, but winter is still young. My wish list for Santa: some sun, please!
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1282
photos
58
followers
26
following
351% complete
View this month »
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
20th December 2024 4:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
winter
,
bokeh
KV
ace
Beautiful composition and awesome bokeh… hope Santa brings you lots of sunny weather!
December 20th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice shot
December 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close