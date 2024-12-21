Sign up
Previous
Photo 1283
Wish Granted
Well Santa has granted my wish for sunshine, but with accompanying frigid temperatures (minus 18 C (minus 0.4 F) with the wind chill) - no problem that a parka, wool socks and a nerdy hat can't solve, though :-)
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
1
0
Embed Code
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1283
photos
58
followers
26
following
351% complete
1276
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
1283
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
21st December 2024 5:43am
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
winter
,
leaves
,
bokeh
,
beech
Jo Worboys
Just beautiful light Heather but that does sound extremely cold even with a nerdy hat!
December 21st, 2024
