Wish Granted by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1283

Wish Granted

Well Santa has granted my wish for sunshine, but with accompanying frigid temperatures (minus 18 C (minus 0.4 F) with the wind chill) - no problem that a parka, wool socks and a nerdy hat can't solve, though :-)
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Jo Worboys
Just beautiful light Heather but that does sound extremely cold even with a nerdy hat!
December 21st, 2024  
