Mingling of Lights
Mingling of Lights

Backlit green leaves (clinging on) and blue bokeh from the lights of a nearby tree- I thought this was a lovely mingling of lights.
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
