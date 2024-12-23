Previous
Time Out by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1285

Time Out

Time out from shopping for reflection at the flame of the Toronto Peace Garden (for both of us :-)
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
