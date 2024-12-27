Sign up
Photo 1289
Giving Colour
The decorations strung on a little tree in the park are still there and giving colour to a grey and overcast day (milder, though :-)
27th December 2024
27th Dec 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1289
photos
58
followers
26
following
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How sweet - love how the slender branches are adorned with the bright red baubles and bow !fav
December 28th, 2024
