Giving Colour by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1289

Giving Colour

The decorations strung on a little tree in the park are still there and giving colour to a grey and overcast day (milder, though :-)
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
353% complete

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
How sweet - love how the slender branches are adorned with the bright red baubles and bow !fav
December 28th, 2024  
