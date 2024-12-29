Previous
In Between by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1291

In Between

A dark and rainy day, with no snow left for this time between Christmas and New Year's- I find this all quite disorienting.
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beautiful tree.
December 29th, 2024  
A grey day here too , and the in between time seems to drag ! A great pov ,FAV. but to me the blue tree only adds to the gloom !
December 29th, 2024  
@beryl I agree, Beryl- about the blue tree :-)
December 29th, 2024  
I like the blue tree but would be prettier with some snow on the ground....
December 29th, 2024  
@bjywamer Yes, that's for sure, Barb! :-)
December 29th, 2024  
