Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1291
In Between
A dark and rainy day, with no snow left for this time between Christmas and New Year's- I find this all quite disorienting.
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1291
photos
58
followers
26
following
353% complete
View this month »
1284
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
29th December 2024 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
winter
,
trees
,
city
,
decorations
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful tree.
December 29th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A grey day here too , and the in between time seems to drag ! A great pov ,FAV. but to me the blue tree only adds to the gloom !
December 29th, 2024
Heather
ace
@beryl
I agree, Beryl- about the blue tree :-)
December 29th, 2024
Barb
ace
I like the blue tree but would be prettier with some snow on the ground....
December 29th, 2024
Heather
ace
@bjywamer
Yes, that's for sure, Barb! :-)
December 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close