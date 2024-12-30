Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1292
The Mighty Sparrow
Wind gusts and colder temperatures, but nothing stops the mighty sparrow!
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1292
photos
58
followers
26
following
353% complete
View this month »
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
30th December 2024 5:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
winter
,
bokeh
,
sparrows
KV
ace
The top sparrow is looking right at you while the other two are ignoring you completely. I like the pop of color and blue light/bokeh too it adds interest to the shot. The sparrow is a mighty but tiny bird.
December 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close