The Mighty Sparrow by 365projectorgheatherb
The Mighty Sparrow

Wind gusts and colder temperatures, but nothing stops the mighty sparrow!
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
The top sparrow is looking right at you while the other two are ignoring you completely. I like the pop of color and blue light/bokeh too it adds interest to the shot. The sparrow is a mighty but tiny bird.
December 30th, 2024  
