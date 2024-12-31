London- A Dog Guide to Be

This is London, a black lab in training to become a dog guide. London is being fostered by Daisy, who did not want her picture taken but was happy to answer my questions. (I did try Peter @pcoulson :-) The key point of fostering is socialization.
London began living with Daisy at 8 weeks and is now 8 months old. At one year, London will begin rigorous dog guide training by the Lions Foundation of Canada (in your neck of the woods, Joanne @gardencat)
I think this program is wonderful! Dog guides are provided at no cost to people with physical or medical disabilities. The only problem: demand exceeds supply.
Wishing all my 365 friends strength, good health and happiness as we move into a new year!