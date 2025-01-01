Previous
Just the Thing! by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1294

Just the Thing!

On the first day of January, a peanut for this black squirrel is just the thing!
Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Fun to see and photograph, I'd imagine... We don't have these black squirrels!
January 1st, 2025  
@bjywamer Happy New Year, Barb! We have *so many* black squirrels that I take them for granted, but I know they are not in many other places :-)
January 1st, 2025  
Nice focus… love seeing the black squirrel… ours are gray ones.
January 1st, 2025  
Such a pretty one with its glossy black fur .
January 1st, 2025  
