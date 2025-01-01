Sign up
Previous
Photo 1294
Just the Thing!
On the first day of January, a peanut for this black squirrel is just the thing!
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
4
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1294
photos
58
followers
26
following
354% complete
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
1st January 2025 4:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
winter
Barb
ace
Fun to see and photograph, I'd imagine... We don't have these black squirrels!
January 1st, 2025
Heather
ace
@bjywamer
Happy New Year, Barb! We have *so many* black squirrels that I take them for granted, but I know they are not in many other places :-)
January 1st, 2025
KV
ace
Nice focus… love seeing the black squirrel… ours are gray ones.
January 1st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a pretty one with its glossy black fur .
January 1st, 2025
