After Dark by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1295

After Dark

A busy day of doing errands; hence this after dark capture. I like the mix of old and new buildings, and they do look better in the dark.

2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
KWind ace
Great shot.
January 3rd, 2025  
