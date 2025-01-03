Sign up
Previous
Photo 1296
His Own World
The sun is setting, the temperature is dropping, the wind is blowing, but this jogger is in his own world (in contrast to the woman in the background, who is bundled up- like me :-)
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
3
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1296
photos
58
followers
26
following
355% complete
View this month »
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
1296
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
3rd January 2025 6:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
park
,
candid
,
jogger
Dorothy
ace
Wonder what he’s listening too?
January 3rd, 2025
Heather
ace
@illinilass
Good question, Dorothy :-)
January 3rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Good to be young and sprightly !! Certainly in a world of his own ,most probably music blaring to his step as he jogs along !
January 3rd, 2025
