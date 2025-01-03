Previous
His Own World by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1296

His Own World

The sun is setting, the temperature is dropping, the wind is blowing, but this jogger is in his own world (in contrast to the woman in the background, who is bundled up- like me :-)
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Dorothy
Wonder what he’s listening too?
January 3rd, 2025  
Heather
@illinilass Good question, Dorothy :-)
January 3rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Good to be young and sprightly !! Certainly in a world of his own ,most probably music blaring to his step as he jogs along !
January 3rd, 2025  
