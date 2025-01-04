Sign up
Previous
Photo 1297
Winter Trees
I am glad I remembered to look up today: winter trees with the setting sun on a cold and windy day.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1297
photos
58
followers
26
following
355% complete
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
1296
1297
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
4th January 2025 6:27am
Tags
winter
,
trees
,
silhouettes
Jo Worboys
It does look a cold sky Heather but I like the subtle mix of colours
January 4th, 2025
