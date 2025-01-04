Previous
Winter Trees by 365projectorgheatherb
Winter Trees

I am glad I remembered to look up today: winter trees with the setting sun on a cold and windy day.
4th January 2025

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Jo Worboys
It does look a cold sky Heather but I like the subtle mix of colours
January 4th, 2025  
