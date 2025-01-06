Sign up
Previous
Photo 1299
Fly for Your Lives!
Today's colour is courtesy of this red-tailed hawk (amid some blue Christmas lights). I knew to look up when I saw all the little birds scattering like crazy! (Fly for your lives!)
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1299
photos
58
followers
26
following
355% complete
1292
1293
1294
1295
1296
1297
1298
1299
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
6th January 2025 5:42am
Privacy
Public
Tags
red
,
blue
,
winter
,
bird
,
hawk
Peter
ace
Well spotted and beautifully captured Heather, Fav:)
January 6th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautifully captured Heather! - such a beautiful looking bird , but what a threat to all the little garden birds ! Amazing how quiet it becomes when a hawk is near - and all the little birds seem to go into hiding ! fav
January 6th, 2025
