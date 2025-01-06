Previous
Today's colour is courtesy of this red-tailed hawk (amid some blue Christmas lights). I knew to look up when I saw all the little birds scattering like crazy! (Fly for your lives!)
Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Peter ace
Well spotted and beautifully captured Heather, Fav:)
January 6th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautifully captured Heather! - such a beautiful looking bird , but what a threat to all the little garden birds ! Amazing how quiet it becomes when a hawk is near - and all the little birds seem to go into hiding ! fav
January 6th, 2025  
