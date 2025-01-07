Previous
Is the Coast Clear? by 365projectorgheatherb
Is the Coast Clear?

I spotted this male northern cardinal yesterday- way up on a chimney top. Maybe he was checking that the hawk had flown away.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
