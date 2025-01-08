Sign up
Photo 1301
Warm Light for a Cold Day
I really liked the warmth of this light as I trudged around in minus 16 C weather (that does include the wind chill :-)
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1301
photos
58
followers
26
following
356% complete
1294
1295
1296
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
Tags
light
,
window
,
yellow
,
winter
Lesley
That’s lovely. Simple but very effective
January 9th, 2025
