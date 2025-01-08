Previous
Warm Light for a Cold Day by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1301

Warm Light for a Cold Day

I really liked the warmth of this light as I trudged around in minus 16 C weather (that does include the wind chill :-)
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
That’s lovely. Simple but very effective
January 9th, 2025  
