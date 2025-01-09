Previous
Reaching for the Sun by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1302

Reaching for the Sun

Another nippy day, but the sun is glorious!
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
356% complete

Photo Details

Barb ace
Wonderful shadows!
January 9th, 2025  
KV ace
Oh yeah… love, love, love that sunshine… especially this time of the year. Fabulous tree shadows… that must be a massive tree.
January 9th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Very dramatic if viewed on black , Such wonderful shot of the strong gnarled branches and the even darker shadows on the sunlit brick wall . So good to have some sunlight albeit very cold and wintery. fav
January 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
