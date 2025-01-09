Sign up
Photo 1302
Reaching for the Sun
Another nippy day, but the sun is glorious!
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
tree
,
light
,
winter
,
shadows
Barb
ace
Wonderful shadows!
January 9th, 2025
KV
ace
Oh yeah… love, love, love that sunshine… especially this time of the year. Fabulous tree shadows… that must be a massive tree.
January 9th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Very dramatic if viewed on black , Such wonderful shot of the strong gnarled branches and the even darker shadows on the sunlit brick wall . So good to have some sunlight albeit very cold and wintery. fav
January 10th, 2025
