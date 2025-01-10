Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1303
We Need the Sun
A few remaining beech leaves, but they need the sun to make them glow. We all do! Yesterday's sun is now gone and we are back to overcast skies (but somewhat warmer temperatures).
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1303
photos
59
followers
26
following
356% complete
View this month »
1296
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
1303
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
10th January 2025 5:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
winter
,
leaves
,
beech
wendy frost
ace
Today was a beautiful sunny day here but very cold your leaves are hanging on bravely waiting for the sun to make them glow in their last dance.
January 10th, 2025
Heather
ace
@wendyfrost
I am glad to hear that you had a beautiful sunny day today, Wendy (but it does seem to come with cold temperatures). Sun makes all the difference, in all ways, doesn' t it? I hope the sun stays with you for a while :-)
January 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close