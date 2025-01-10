Previous
We Need the Sun by 365projectorgheatherb
We Need the Sun

A few remaining beech leaves, but they need the sun to make them glow. We all do! Yesterday's sun is now gone and we are back to overcast skies (but somewhat warmer temperatures).
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
wendy frost ace
Today was a beautiful sunny day here but very cold your leaves are hanging on bravely waiting for the sun to make them glow in their last dance.
January 10th, 2025  
Heather ace
@wendyfrost I am glad to hear that you had a beautiful sunny day today, Wendy (but it does seem to come with cold temperatures). Sun makes all the difference, in all ways, doesn' t it? I hope the sun stays with you for a while :-)
January 10th, 2025  
