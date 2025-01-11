Previous
Snow and Sun by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1304

Snow and Sun

Snow last night and sun today- a perfect combo to change the landscape. (I also love this cigar tree- aka northern catalpa)
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Barb ace
Gorgeous composition! What a terrific looking tree under it's blanket of lovely white snow ❄️!
January 12th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful tree with its strong big branches! Love the way it is decorated with a layer of snow ! So beautiful ! Nice to have a little sun on such a wintery day ! fav
January 12th, 2025  
Lesley ace
That is a truly awesome tree
January 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
