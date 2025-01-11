Sign up
Previous
Photo 1304
Snow and Sun
Snow last night and sun today- a perfect combo to change the landscape. (I also love this cigar tree- aka northern catalpa)
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
3
3
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1304
photos
60
followers
26
following
357% complete
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
1303
1304
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
11th January 2025 2:24am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
winter
,
cigar tree
Barb
ace
Gorgeous composition! What a terrific looking tree under it's blanket of lovely white snow ❄️!
January 12th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful tree with its strong big branches! Love the way it is decorated with a layer of snow ! So beautiful ! Nice to have a little sun on such a wintery day ! fav
January 12th, 2025
Lesley
ace
That is a truly awesome tree
January 12th, 2025
