Better with Snow by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1305

Better with Snow

The tree with the blue lights looks much better with snow. I am hoping it lasts for a few more days yet.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley
It’s a great tree for showing off the snow
January 13th, 2025  
Dorothy
Nice!
January 13th, 2025  
Barb
Very lovely!
January 13th, 2025  
