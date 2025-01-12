Sign up
Photo 1305
Better with Snow
The tree with the blue lights looks much better with snow. I am hoping it lasts for a few more days yet.
12th January 2025
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
11th January 2025 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
winter
,
decorations
Lesley
ace
It’s a great tree for showing off the snow
January 13th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Nice!
January 13th, 2025
Barb
ace
Very lovely!
January 13th, 2025
