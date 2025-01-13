Previous
Winter is Here by 365projectorgheatherb
Winter is Here

After a slow start, winter is now fully upon us.
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh such long and lethal looking icicle ! Well spotted - hope the cold spell will not last too long for you !
January 14th, 2025  
