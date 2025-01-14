Sign up
Photo 1307
Glorious Sun
A frigid day, but the glorious sun makes everything look extra lovely against the snow.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1307
photos
60
followers
26
following
358% complete
1300
1301
1302
1303
1304
1305
1306
1307
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
shadows
,
hydrangea
Lesley
So nice against the snowy backdrop
January 15th, 2025
KV
Nice play of light & shadow. The foliage reminds me of our hydrangea. Pretty.
January 15th, 2025
