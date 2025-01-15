Previous
Taking Refuge by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1308

Taking Refuge

A cold day and no sun- this little house sparrow is all puffed up and taking refuge from the wind in the yew hedge.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
KV ace
What an adorable puffball. Remarkable photo… perfectly composed and excellent light, focus, and depth of field. Super fav!
January 15th, 2025  
