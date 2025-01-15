Sign up
Photo 1308
Taking Refuge
A cold day and no sun- this little house sparrow is all puffed up and taking refuge from the wind in the yew hedge.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1308
photos
60
followers
26
following
358% complete
1301
1302
1303
1304
1305
1306
1307
1308
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
15th January 2025 4:35am
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
sparrow
KV
ace
What an adorable puffball. Remarkable photo… perfectly composed and excellent light, focus, and depth of field. Super fav!
January 15th, 2025
