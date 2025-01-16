Previous
Softly Falling by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1309

Softly Falling

Snow falling softly today making white candy floss mounds in untrampled areas.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
358% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
The best kind of snow
January 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact