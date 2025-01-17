Sign up
Photo 1310
Winter Golds
Hydrangea flower heads looking golden in the winter sunlight.
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1310
photos
60
followers
26
following
358% complete
5
1
1
365
Canon EOS M5
17th January 2025 5:30am
snow
winter
flowers
hydrangea
wendy frost
ace
Lovely capture in the snow and great details in the hydrangeas.
January 18th, 2025
