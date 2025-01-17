Previous
Winter Golds by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1310

Winter Golds

Hydrangea flower heads looking golden in the winter sunlight.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details

wendy frost ace
Lovely capture in the snow and great details in the hydrangeas.
January 18th, 2025  
