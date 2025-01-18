Previous
Nature's Way by 365projectorgheatherb
The bark of the birch tree looks so blistered and peeling that I can't help anthropomorphizing- that must hurt! But I know this is nature's way- all good.
Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
I live in Toronto, Canada.
