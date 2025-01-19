Sign up
Previous
Photo 1312
Red Puff Ball
What we do to keep warm. This shot is out of focus and heavily cropped, but I liked seeing this male cardinal all puffed up to keep warm (and he brought colour to a grey day)
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1312
photos
60
followers
26
following
359% complete
1305
1306
1307
1308
1309
1310
1311
1312
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
19th January 2025 6:33am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
red
,
winter
,
bird
,
cardinal
KV
ace
Nice focus especially considering all the small branches just around him... I'm with you on this... I love seeing the cardinals and bluebirds especially on a grey day like we are having.
January 19th, 2025
