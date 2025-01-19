Previous
Red Puff Ball by 365projectorgheatherb
Red Puff Ball

What we do to keep warm. This shot is out of focus and heavily cropped, but I liked seeing this male cardinal all puffed up to keep warm (and he brought colour to a grey day)
Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
KV ace
Nice focus especially considering all the small branches just around him... I'm with you on this... I love seeing the cardinals and bluebirds especially on a grey day like we are having.
January 19th, 2025  
