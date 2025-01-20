Sign up
Photo 1313
Winter
Another Arctic blast (aka a polar vortex) has brought us another round of frigid weather. Such is winter.
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1313
photos
60
followers
26
following
359% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
20th January 2025 6:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
winter
,
trees
,
silhouettes
KV
ace
Gorgeous sky colors and nice tree silhouettes. It has been below freezing here all day.
January 20th, 2025
Jo Worboys
That does look chilly ...stay warm
January 20th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A deceiving looking sky - beautifully framed by the tree silhouettes -- Keep warm !
January 21st, 2025
