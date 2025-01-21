Sign up
Previous
Photo 1314
The Long Shadow of Autumn
A photo from last week because today is just too dang cold (minus 20 something Celsius (minus 4 F) with the wind chill)
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1314
photos
60
followers
26
following
360% complete
View this month »
1307
1308
1309
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
14th January 2025 2:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
leaf
,
shadows
Lesley
ace
Oooh that’s cold! Take care.
January 22nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful, if not a cold capture of the half buried leaf in the snow and its long dark shadow , Stay warm in your cold winter's weather !
January 22nd, 2025
