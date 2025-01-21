Previous
The Long Shadow of Autumn by 365projectorgheatherb
The Long Shadow of Autumn

A photo from last week because today is just too dang cold (minus 20 something Celsius (minus 4 F) with the wind chill)
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
Oooh that’s cold! Take care.
January 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful, if not a cold capture of the half buried leaf in the snow and its long dark shadow , Stay warm in your cold winter's weather !
January 22nd, 2025  
