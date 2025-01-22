Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1315
Deep Freeze
We are in a deep freeze. Fortunately, this round should start lifting in the next few days. (No birds in sight- time to hunker down.)
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1315
photos
60
followers
26
following
360% complete
View this month »
1308
1309
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
22nd January 2025 6:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
park
,
candid
,
parka
Shutterbug
ace
It does look cold. I love the bundled up walker in the image.
January 23rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh , it does look cold with that layer of snow and the dark silhouette of the rtrees . No colour whatsoever Love how you have captured the lady all bundled up in white - - sort of blending in with the land - fav
January 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close