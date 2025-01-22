Previous
Deep Freeze

We are in a deep freeze. Fortunately, this round should start lifting in the next few days. (No birds in sight- time to hunker down.)
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Shutterbug ace
It does look cold. I love the bundled up walker in the image.
January 23rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh , it does look cold with that layer of snow and the dark silhouette of the rtrees . No colour whatsoever Love how you have captured the lady all bundled up in white - - sort of blending in with the land - fav
January 23rd, 2025  
