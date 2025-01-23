Cold on the Hands

Previous
One of the many food deliverers downtown who get around on e-bikes and keep their hands warm by wrapping plastic bags around the handles. Yikes! Such hard and cold work!

I'm in tech limbo right now, transitioning to a laptop from a desktop (I know- I'm a dinosaur). I'm hoping to be set up and connected by tomorrow, so I will comment on your photos then. (I'm not very good at using my phone for this 😂
Beryl Lloyd ace
How cold it can get on those delivery bikes - poor lad !!
Good luck with setting up your lap top - so much more convenient to work with in the home than a desk-top. - I also am not very using my phone !!
January 24th, 2025  
Barb ace
You'll love a laptop once you're used to it! :-) Interesting street scene!
January 24th, 2025  
