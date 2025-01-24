Previous
Just a Little Colour by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1317

Just a Little Colour

Just a little colour for a grey day with these red rose hips. (And here I am, floundering along with my new laptop- where is this, where is that? :-)
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Barb ace
Nice focus and pop of color!
January 25th, 2025  
