Catching the Wind by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1318

Catching the Wind

Atop the bushes and catching the wind- a hardy little house sparrow.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
KV ace
Nice focus and detail… maybe it is the straight on shot that makes the bird look intense or even angry. You’ve got nice depth of field here too.
January 25th, 2025  
Heather ace
@kvphoto Hi KV. Thank you. Yes, my partner thinks the sparrow looks angry too. She said, "What did you do to make the bird so angry?" Ha! You are probably right about the straight on pov :-)
January 25th, 2025  
