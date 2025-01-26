Sign up
Photo 1319
Colours for a Winter Day
The sun came out today and so did this male northern cardinal (at least he came into my view). Colours for a winter day
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
361% complete
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
26th January 2025 4:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
winter
,
bird
,
cardinal
