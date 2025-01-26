Previous
Colours for a Winter Day by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1319

Colours for a Winter Day

The sun came out today and so did this male northern cardinal (at least he came into my view). Colours for a winter day
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
